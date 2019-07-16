Willow Park Golf & Country Club Logo
Tuesday, July 16th 2019 - Thursday, July 18th, 2019

About the Classic:

The Willow Park Charity Golf Classic began with a simple idea . . . a belief in the importance of giving back to the community, of supporting worthwhile causes on behalf of the Club and its members. 

For over 30 years, since 1988, through the generosity of Willow Park directors and members, and through the support of sponsors, players and volunteers, the Willow Park Charity Golf Classic has donated over $10.7 million to Calgary charities.

This year proceeds from the Willow Park Golf Charity Classic will support Pacekids Programs.

About Pacekids: For nearly 25 years, Pacekids Programs has worked to ensure children with special needs and their families have access to the best programming, therapies and resources available.

Last year in Alberta, over 22,000 children with a disability, were in Early Childhood programs. That’s 22,000 families facing day-to-day challenges of raising a child with special needs. From as young as six months of age, Pacekids supports these children in the home, classroom, and community. For many families, the doors to Pacekids opens a world of hope and an opportunity going from simply surviving to thriving. 

Offering an unparalleled level of service to Calgary children with special needs means Pacekids must fundraise an average of $1,000 per child. Proceeds from the Willow Park Charity Golf Classic will leave a legacy and have a lifelong impact on the children and families of Pacekids.

Every child deserves to thrive, and with your support, they will. 

To learn more about Pacekids Programs, please visit www.pacekids.ca.

Get involved in the 2019 Charity Golf Classic

  1. Donate: The Classic committee welcomes items for the Live and Silent Auction valued above $250. An Auction Donation Form is available at the Club office. Click Here for printable form.
  2. Sponsor: A variety of sponsorship levels are available. Click Here for information and a printable form.
  3. Play: The playing field for the Classic is full. Please contact Mark Renneberg to be placed on the waiting list. Cost is $4,000 per team plus a donation to the selected charity. 
  4. Volunteer: To volunteer on the Committee or during the event contact Janelle Morrice.
     

2020 Willow Park Charity Golf Classic Recipient Application Process

The process of selecting the recipient charity for the 2020 Willow Park Charity Golf Classic will begin in January 2019. Interested charities can apply by filling out the application form found below and emailing the completed form to wpcccharityapplications@gmail.com by no later than April 26th, 2019. If there are questions, please do not hesitate to contact us at the email above and we would be happy to help. Thank you for your interest in partnering with us.

Click Here for 2020 Application Form

2019 Charity Classic Committee     

Mark Renneberg  
Chairman

Chris Burgess
Past Chairman

Eileen Anderson
Director’s Representative

Don Bannerman 
Treasurer / Sponsors Day / Selection Committee

Janelle Morrice
Volunteers / Selection Committee

Peter MacIntyre 
Team Captain Coordinator / Selection Committee

Diana Wennerstrom
Auctions Coordinator

Brad Wennerstrom
Sponsorship / Media

Jerry Sturko
Sponsorship / Signage

Rob Ward
Digital Marketing Coordinator

Linda Gagne
Secretary

Cal Wenzel
Sponsorship


Russ Girling
Sponsorship

Cathy Burton
WP Head Golf Professional

Herb Hardowa
WP Food Services

Margaret Pigeon 
WP Management

Last Year’s Willow Park Charity Golf Classic

While the weather was a bit uncertain at times, the golf and support for this event was remarkable. Together we raised $700,000 for the Calgary Counselling Centre, the largest sum in our history.

Congratulations to the 2018 winning team: Dave Ambedian, Walter Vrataric, Jeff Newcommon and Kevin Davison.

Recipients of the Charity Classic
2019 Pacekids Programs
2018 Calgary Counselling Centre $700,000
2017 Children’s Hospital Foundation Kid Sim Program  $433,000
2016  Distress Centre Calgary  $410,000
2015  Fresh Start Recover Centre  $520,000
2014  Calgary Meals on Wheels  $572,000
2013  Impact Society of Calgary  $499,000
2012  The Alex Youth Health Centre  $531,000
2011  Bethany Care Society  $535,000
2010  Kids Cancer Care Foundation, Camp Kindle  $450,000
2009  Association for the Rehabilitation of the Brain Injured (ARBI)  $490,000
2008  Calgary Homeless Foundation  $485,000
2007  Renfrew Educational Services  $490,000
2006  Calgary Land Trust / Habitat for Humanity  $600,000
2005  Discovery House / Calgary Foundation  $505,000
2004  Rotary Challenger Park / Calgary Foundation  $535,000
2003  Calgary Foundation  $500,000
2002  Hospice Calgary / Calgary Foundation  $400,000
2001  The Vocational & Rehabilitation Research Institute / Calgary Foundation  $350,000
2000  Woods Homes / Calgary Foundation  $325,000
1999  Salvation Army Children's Village  $280,000
1998  Alberta Adolescent Recovery Center  $250,000
1997  Epilepsy Association of Calgary  $135,000
1996  Calgary Urban Project Society  $125,000
1995  Canadian National Institute for the Blind  $125,000
1994  William Roper Hull Child & Family Services  $100,000
1993  Alberta Lung Association, Calgary Division  $90,000
1992  S.T.A.R.S. Rescue Ambulance  $90,000
1991  Juvenile Diabetes Association  $60,000
1990  Illetis & Colitis Association  $55,000
1989  Make a Child's Dream Come True  $35,000
1988  Crime Stoppers  $25,000

Total  $10 million