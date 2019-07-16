Tuesday, July 16th 2019 - Thursday, July 18th, 2019

About the Classic:

The Willow Park Charity Golf Classic began with a simple idea . . . a belief in the importance of giving back to the community, of supporting worthwhile causes on behalf of the Club and its members.

For over 30 years, since 1988, through the generosity of Willow Park directors and members, and through the support of sponsors, players and volunteers, the Willow Park Charity Golf Classic has donated over $10.7 million to Calgary charities.

This year proceeds from the Willow Park Golf Charity Classic will support Pacekids Programs.

About Pacekids: For nearly 25 years, Pacekids Programs has worked to ensure children with special needs and their families have access to the best programming, therapies and resources available.

Last year in Alberta, over 22,000 children with a disability, were in Early Childhood programs. That’s 22,000 families facing day-to-day challenges of raising a child with special needs. From as young as six months of age, Pacekids supports these children in the home, classroom, and community. For many families, the doors to Pacekids opens a world of hope and an opportunity going from simply surviving to thriving.

Offering an unparalleled level of service to Calgary children with special needs means Pacekids must fundraise an average of $1,000 per child. Proceeds from the Willow Park Charity Golf Classic will leave a legacy and have a lifelong impact on the children and families of Pacekids.

Every child deserves to thrive, and with your support, they will.

To learn more about Pacekids Programs, please visit www.pacekids.ca.

Get involved in the 2019 Charity Golf Classic

Donate: The Classic committee welcomes items for the Live and Silent Auction valued above $250. An Auction Donation Form is available at the Club office. Click Here for printable form. Sponsor: A variety of sponsorship levels are available. Click Here for information and a printable form. Play: The playing field for the Classic is full. Please contact Mark Renneberg to be placed on the waiting list. Cost is $4,000 per team plus a donation to the selected charity. Volunteer: To volunteer on the Committee or during the event contact Janelle Morrice.



2020 Willow Park Charity Golf Classic Recipient Application Process

The process of selecting the recipient charity for the 2020 Willow Park Charity Golf Classic will begin in January 2019. Interested charities can apply by filling out the application form found below and emailing the completed form to wpcccharityapplications@gmail.com by no later than April 26th, 2019. If there are questions, please do not hesitate to contact us at the email above and we would be happy to help. Thank you for your interest in partnering with us.

Click Here for 2020 Application Form

2019 Charity Classic Committee

Mark Renneberg

Chairman

Chris Burgess

Past Chairman

Eileen Anderson

Director’s Representative

Don Bannerman

Treasurer / Sponsors Day / Selection Committee

Janelle Morrice

Volunteers / Selection Committee

Peter MacIntyre

Team Captain Coordinator / Selection Committee

Diana Wennerstrom

Auctions Coordinator

Brad Wennerstrom

Sponsorship / Media

Jerry Sturko

Sponsorship / Signage

Rob Ward

Digital Marketing Coordinator

Linda Gagne

Secretary

Cal Wenzel

Sponsorship



Russ Girling

Sponsorship

Cathy Burton

WP Head Golf Professional

Herb Hardowa

WP Food Services



Margaret Pigeon

WP Management

Last Year’s Willow Park Charity Golf Classic

While the weather was a bit uncertain at times, the golf and support for this event was remarkable. Together we raised $700,000 for the Calgary Counselling Centre, the largest sum in our history.

Congratulations to the 2018 winning team: Dave Ambedian, Walter Vrataric, Jeff Newcommon and Kevin Davison.

Recipients of the Charity Classic

2019 Pacekids Programs

2018 Calgary Counselling Centre $700,000

2017 Children’s Hospital Foundation Kid Sim Program $433,000

2016 Distress Centre Calgary $410,000

2015 Fresh Start Recover Centre $520,000

2014 Calgary Meals on Wheels $572,000

2013 Impact Society of Calgary $499,000

2012 The Alex Youth Health Centre $531,000

2011 Bethany Care Society $535,000

2010 Kids Cancer Care Foundation, Camp Kindle $450,000

2009 Association for the Rehabilitation of the Brain Injured (ARBI) $490,000

2008 Calgary Homeless Foundation $485,000

2007 Renfrew Educational Services $490,000

2006 Calgary Land Trust / Habitat for Humanity $600,000

2005 Discovery House / Calgary Foundation $505,000

2004 Rotary Challenger Park / Calgary Foundation $535,000

2003 Calgary Foundation $500,000

2002 Hospice Calgary / Calgary Foundation $400,000

2001 The Vocational & Rehabilitation Research Institute / Calgary Foundation $350,000

2000 Woods Homes / Calgary Foundation $325,000

1999 Salvation Army Children's Village $280,000

1998 Alberta Adolescent Recovery Center $250,000

1997 Epilepsy Association of Calgary $135,000

1996 Calgary Urban Project Society $125,000

1995 Canadian National Institute for the Blind $125,000

1994 William Roper Hull Child & Family Services $100,000

1993 Alberta Lung Association, Calgary Division $90,000

1992 S.T.A.R.S. Rescue Ambulance $90,000

1991 Juvenile Diabetes Association $60,000

1990 Illetis & Colitis Association $55,000

1989 Make a Child's Dream Come True $35,000

1988 Crime Stoppers $25,000

Total $10 million